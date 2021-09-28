Border Patrol was 'thrown under the bus' by Biden administration, top union official says --Biden administration used Border Patrol horse images to deflect blame, union vice president says | 27 Sept 2021 | Border patrol agents are mad and upset that leadership is throwing them under the bus, a top official with the agency's union told Fox News in Del Rio, Texas. "The agents feel like - at all levels of management, from [Customs and Border Protection] to [the Department of Homeland Security] and to the White House - that they've been thrown under the bus because no investigation has been completed, yet you're hearing the president say these people will pay," National Border Patrol Council Vice President Jon Anfinsen told Fox News. "The secretary echoed those sentiments," he continued. "And then Friday, of course, CBP's commissioner basically said the same thing."