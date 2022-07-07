Boris Johnson's resignation: Nigel Farage says PM 'elected as a conservative but governed as a liberal' --Johnson reportedly met with the Queen before the announcement on Thursday | 7 July 2022 | Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage argued Boris Johnson's resignation as British prime minister will spur a "battle for the soul of conservatism" in the United Kingdom. Johnson joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the announcement and what his resignation means for U.K. politics moving forward. NIGEL FARAGE: I think what's going to happen now is there's going to be a battle for the soul of conservatism in this country, and I'll tell you why. Johnson was elected as a conservative but governed as a liberal. Massive commitments to net zero, raising taxes, increasing the size of the state... To many traditional conservatives, he was unrecognizable as a conservative, and so now he will have that wing of the conservative party who were effectively,... middle of the road Social Democrats against more traditional conservatives, and that's what the battle is going to be. I just don't know. All I do know is if I look across the Western world, whether it's America, Britain, Australia, wherever we go, when conservative parties stop being conservative, guess what? They lose elections. So I think this is a big moment for British conservatism. There's going to be a furious battle of ideas over the next few months.