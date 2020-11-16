Brandeis University Is Now Offering Segregated Spaces for Whites --White students at Brandeis University will be subjected to 'anti-racism' trainings | 16 Nov 2020 | White students at Brandeis University are going to be subjected to politically correct "anti-racism" trainings. According to a report in the College Fix, Brandeis University's Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion division will be placing white students in places that are exclusively for them, provided that they undergo anti-racist trainings. A white staffer will preside over a six-week training program that covers racial subjects so that white students can "come to a deeper understanding about how whiteness moves," according to the DEI office's website. The training is accompanied with regular course material... [F]irst, the white students have to take race training among themselves, according to the "racial justice educator" who constructed this program. At the same time, another segregated space for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) students is also being set up, according to Joy von Steiger, a clinical psychologist at Brandeis University.