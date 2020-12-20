Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Blasts Pfizer for Shirking Liability Amidst Frenzied COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout | 18 Dec 2020 | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, citing liability concerns for his skepticism of the experimental shots prepared by monolithic pharmaceutical corporations for profit. He made the point in colorful terms, singling out the Big Pharma giant, Pfizer, as a vaccine maker that is benefiting from liability waivers. "In the Pfizer contract it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem," Bolsonaro said on Thursday... Bolsonaro has vowed to make COVID-19 vaccines free for the people Brazil, but he refuses to make them compulsory and does not plan to ever take one, which has enraged technocrats urging blind compliance.