Breonna Taylor's family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform --12 reform measures part of historic agreement | 15 Sept 2020 | The family of Breonna Taylor and the City of Louisville have reached a $12 million settlement, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday. The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case. Taylor, 26, was shot dead when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a narcotics warrant at her home on March 13. The settlement also makes history by including an unprecedented list of police reforms that LMPD now will be required to implement.