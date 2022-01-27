Breyer was relentlessly bullied by the left to get out before Republicans seize the Senate --Groups such as Black Lives Matter and Women's March launched an effort calling for the justice's retirement | 26 Jan 2022 | News of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's intention to retire comes after months of pressure from the left to hang up his robe in time for Joe Biden to name his replacement... Breyer also faced pressure from legal scholars, including a letter that was signed by 18 academics last year calling on him to step aside. Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, penned his own op-ed pleading for Breyer to announce his retirement. Progressive activist organizations also joined in on the chorus, with 13 groups such as Black Lives Matter and Women's March launching a joint effort calling for his retirement.