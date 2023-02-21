Britain's Greatest Works of Fiction, Including Those by Shakespeare, Flagged as Potential Signs of Far-Right Extremism by Counter-Terror Programme --It said the works of fiction were 'key texts' for 'white nationalists/supremacists' --The taxpayer-funded document included references to The Lord of the Rings | 17 Feb 2023 | Some of Britain's most popular sitcoms and greatest works of literature were flagged as potential signs of far-Right extremism by a counter-terror programme. The flagship Prevent scheme, recently the subject of a scathing audit, singled out comedies Yes Minister and The Thick of It, the 1955 epic war film The Dam Busters, and even The Complete Works of William Shakespeare as possible red flags of extremism. It said the works of fiction were "key texts" for "white nationalists/supremacists." A report by Prevent's Research Information and Communications Unit (RICU) described how far-Right extremists promoted "reading lists" on online bulletin boards. The taxpayer-funded document included references to The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, Joseph Conrad's The Secret Agent, 1984 by George Orwell and the poems of GK Chesterton. It also referenced films including The Bridge on the River Kwai, The Great Escape and Zulu. [I just put all these (and more) books away on Michael Rectenwald's shelves! Ten years ago, they were going after Muslims. Now they're going after Shakespeare.]