British Airways-owner IAG calls for COVID health passes after record $9 bln loss | 26 Feb 2021 | British Airways-owner IAG is counting on digital health passes to help spur a travel recovery this summer, after the pandemic pushed it to a record 7.4 billion euro ($9 billion) loss last year, when it ran just a third of normal flights. Tighter travel restrictions over the last two months have threatened to ruin Europe’s critical summer season and leave some airlines needing more funding, analysts have warned.