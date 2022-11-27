British Columbia Bill C-36, drafted in secret, lays the groundwork for forced vaccination for any illness the government chooses --British Columbia health professionals in shock over proposed Bill C36 - are their rights being compromised? By Brian Peckford | 21 Nov 2022 | Bill 36 will give the BC Minister of Health the ability to appoint College Boards who are then required to pass bylaws mandating vaccines for any illness the government chooses as a condition of license, and creating an environment of censorship where if you challenge the government's position on anything you will face discipline and potentially lose your license. It also allows the College to determine who has good character and who doesn't and to define informed consent... See Division 3 starting with s.500, which gives the government power to make an application to the court without notice to the person affected, and in private with the judge, for an order compelling someone to comply with the government's/College's direction and to enter premises and search, seize or copy the property of the person affected. They can secure the premises and prevent the owner from accessing or entering the premises. Also see s. 514(2)(b). Penalties for failure to comply include fines up to $200,000 and jail for up to six months for each offence if the person provides false or misleading information (as defined by the College/Government) while performing their duties under the Health Professions Act (i.e., while working as a regulated health care professional). So if a health professional questions the safety and efficacy of the experimental covid injections for example, this would seem to qualify as false or misleading information based on what the government has been saying for the last 2 years, which could result in fines of up to $200.000 and up to 6 months in jail for each "offence." See s.70(2)(g).