British MPs call for probe into massive spike in deaths --Nearly 3,000 more Britons are dying than average on a weekly basis, and Covid-19 is not responsible | 24 Jan 2023 | Troubled by national statistics showing 20% excess deaths per week, UK MPs have demanded an investigation, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Unlike the last time excess deaths reached such levels, during the second Covid-19 wave, few of these deaths could be attributed to the virus. Speaking before the House of Commons on Tuesday, Conservative MP Esther McVey skewered Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty for blaming the spike in non-Covid excess deaths on "patients not getting statins or blood pressure medicines during the pandemic," pointing out that the monthly figures for statin prescriptions had remained constant. "Where is the evidence? And if there isn’t one, what is causing these excess deaths?" she asked, demanding the minister "commit to an urgent and thorough investigation of the matter." ..."There were 50,000 more deaths than we would have otherwise expected in 2022," Labour Shadow Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne told the House of Commons on Tuesday. "Excluding the pandemic, that's the worst figure since 1951."