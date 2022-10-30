British navy involved in Nord Stream 2 'terrorist attack' - Russia --UK forces participated in an operation which damaged Europe's energy security, Moscow claims | 29 Oct 2022 | Units of the British Navy were involved in a "terrorist attack," which destroyed the key Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Defence Ministry alleged on Saturday. Writing on its official Telegram channel, the ministry alleged that Royal Navy operatives "took part in planning, supporting and implementing" the plot to blow up the infrastructure in September. It did not provide any direct evidence to support its assertion. The accusation follows a Russian Foreign Ministry claim that NATO conducted a military exercise during the summer, close to the location where the undersea explosions occurred. Western countries have blocked a transparent international investigation. The Defence Ministry further alleged that the same UK operatives trained Ukrainians involved in a drone offensive in Crimea earlier on Saturday.