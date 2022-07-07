British PM Boris Johnson steps down after scandals prompt a wave of resignations | 7 July 2022 | Scandal-ridden British Prime Minister Boris Johnson capitulated to mounting pressure to step down Thursday, announcing his decision after days of high-profile government resignations and calls from fellow Conservative Party members to quit. "In the past few weeks, I have been trying to convince my colleagues it would be eccentric to change governments when we have achieved so much," he said in his speech outside No. 10 Downing St. amid loud booing from the crowd nearby. "I regret not to be successful in those arguments and, of course, it's painful not to be able to see through those projects myself." Johnson also said he planned to remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen -- a move that may face opposition from others in an increasingly hostile Parliament.