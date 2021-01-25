British Police Officer Criminally Charged for Sharing George Floyd Meme in WhatsApp Group | 24 Jan 2021 | A British police officer has been criminally charged over a George Floyd meme he allegedly shared with his colleagues in a WhatsApp group. "Sergeant Geraint Jones, aged 47, is charged with sending the image on 30 May last year by means of a public electronic communications network, an offence contrary to section 127 of the Communications Act 2003," a watchdog from the Independent Office for Police Conduct announced. "An altered image of George Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis was shared within a WhatsApp group that included a number of other police officers and staff." "Our investigation began in June 2020 following a referral from the force," the watchdog continued. "At its conclusion in October we sent our investigation report to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorized the charge." Sergeant Jones is scheduled to appear in court on January 28. He has been suspended from duty since June.