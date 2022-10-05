British TV censored Zelensky Nazi pic - Russian diplomat --Sky News slot ended after Dmitry Polyansky showed an image of a Nazi symbol posted by Ukraine's leader | 10 May 2022 | Dmitry Polyansky, the deputy head of Russia's mission to the UN, has claimed that the UK's Sky News abruptly ended an interview with him as soon as he showed a photo with a Nazi symbol that had been posted by the Ukrainian president. Volodomyr Zelensky had promoted the image on Monday, which marked the victory of the Soviet Union over Adolf Hitler's Germany in World War Two. "The host's response? He quickly wound up the talk, muttering that our time, as it turned out, was up suddenly, and that Sky News could not verify this information," the diplomat wrote on Telegram on Monday.