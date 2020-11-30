Brits who refuse COVID-19 vaccine may be denied entry to restaurants, bars | 30 Nov 2020 | No coronavirus vaccine, no service? Brits could soon be denied entry to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and sporting events if they refuse to get a [deadly] COVID-19 vaccine, a top official said Monday. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of the UK's vaccine rollout, said that information about whether people have received a coronavirus vaccine might become available on the phone app already used for contact tracing. "But also I think you’d probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system as they’ve done with the app," Zahawi told the BBC.