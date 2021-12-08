Broadway superstar Laura Osnes fired from show for not being vaccinated | 12 Aug 2021 | Page Six has learned that Broadway superstar Laura Osnes has been let go from a Hamptons show because she refuses the COVID-19 vaccine. Osnes was set to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of "Crazy For You" at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29. But the theater tells Page Six that it requires staff and performers to be vaccinated, or submit a negative COVID test. We're told that's when two-time Tony-nominee Osnes revealed that she hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn't trust the jabs. Osnes has described herself as a Christian conservative in interviews.