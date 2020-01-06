Brooklyn Lawyers Arrested, Charged With Molotov Cocktail Attacks on Police Vehicles | 31 May 2020 | Two lawyers, one of whom is employed by a prestigious New York law firm, were arrested on Friday night for constructing Molotov cocktails and throwing them at police vehicles during the race riots that have rocked the nation. Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, were arrested and charged Sunday morning. Authorities allege that Rahman threw multiple molotov cocktail devices from the back of a car that Mattis was driving. Materials used in the construction of the crude incendiary devices was found in the car. Rahman had been caught lobbing a device at an unoccupied NYPD vehicle in Fort Greene.