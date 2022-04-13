Brooklyn subway shooting - person of interest identified | 12 April 2022 | New York City authorities have identified Frank R. James as a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning. Police said James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia. His possible ties to New York City weren’t immediately clear. "We are looking to determine if he has any connection to the attack," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting.