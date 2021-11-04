Brooklyn woman gets COVID 3 weeks after Johnson & Johnson vaccine | 10 April 2021 | She's shot out of luck. A Brooklyn woman who managed to avoid catching COVID-19 throughout 2020 went down with the bug this month -- three weeks after being vaccinated. Ashley Allen, 31, spoke to The Post by phone while quarantined in her Williamsburg apartment and in between calls from city contact tracers. The contact tracers "started asking me questions about what I was doing three weeks ago,” Allen said. "And I said I was getting vaccinated."