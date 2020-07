Broward County Officials Now Require Citizens Wear Masks Within Their Own Homes | 20 July 2020 | Broward County, Florida, officials issued an "emergency mandate" that citizens now wear masks IN THEIR HOMES! The new mandate includes those who LIVE ALONE! They want you to believe this is "science." Young Americans for Liberty Tweeted: "Broward County, FL has issued an "emergency order" mandating that citizens wear masks IN THEIR OWN HOMES."