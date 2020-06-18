Brute accused of shoving elderly NYC woman has been arrested over 100 times | 17 June 2020 | A career criminal with more than 100 arrests to his name was busted for cruelly shoving a 92-year-old woman into a Manhattan fire hydrant -- leaving his victim too scared to walk alone in her own neighborhood. The injured elder, a Bronx native named Geraldine, spoke to The Post on Tuesday after cops arrested convicted sex offender Rashid Brimmage, 31, and charged him with attacking her... Brimmage was busted by cops Tuesday and charged with assault after investigators recognized him from video footage of the attack, authorities said. The frequent offender has now been arrested 103 times since 2005 for petty crimes and sex offenses, sources said. The creep was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2012, then arrested for two sex offenses in 2014, police sources said.