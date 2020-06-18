Brute ruthlessly knocks down 92-year-old woman in random NYC attack | 15 June 2020 | A 92-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a young man in a random, broad-daylight attack in Manhattan last week. The victim was walking with a pushcart on Third Avenue near East 16th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. Friday when the brute struck. They were approaching each other from opposite directions when the man suddenly hit her in the head with his left hand, surveillance footage shows. The woman tumbles hard to the ground -- with the back of her head narrowly missing a fire hydrant. (Video)