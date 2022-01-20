Brzezinski becomes US ambassador to Poland --Son of infamous Cold War hawk takes up new role amid growing tensions with Russia | 19 Jan 2021 | Mark Brzezinski, son of former US national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski [and deep-state nut-job], has been sworn in as US ambassador to Poland. Vice President Kamala Harris conducted the ceremony on Wednesday, which was attended by Brzezinski's sister Mika and brother-in-law Joe Scarborough, both hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe. Brzezinski, who previously served as US ambassador to Sweden from 2011 to 2015, was nominated for the position in August and confirmed by the Senate last month. His father, Zbigniew, served as the national security advisor under former president Jimmy Carter and was well known as the architect of the Grand Chessboard theory of geostrategic power.