Bubble indemnity: Big Pharma firms will NOT be held accountable for side effects of Covid vaccine | 31 July 2020 | A senior executive for pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has confirmed that his company cannot face legal action for any potential side effects caused by its Covid vaccine. Those affected will have no legal recourse. AstraZeneca is one of 25 pharmaceutical companies worldwide already testing their Covid vaccines on humans, in preparation for injecting hundreds of millions of people. Britain's largest pharmaceutical company...has just reported bumper profits of $12.6 billion in the last six months alone. But despite its healthy balance sheet, AstraZeneca is unwilling to be held responsible for any potential side effects of its 'hopeful' vaccine candidate. In other words, the company is completely protected, or indemnified, against lawsuits from people who are injected with their [deadly] vaccine and experience negative effects, regardless of how severe or long-lasting they are.