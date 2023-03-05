Buckingham Palace on lockdown after man arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges onto grounds --The lockdown at Buckingham Palace came days ahead of King Charles coronation | 2 May 2023 | A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges onto the grounds of Buckingham Palace, just days ahead of King Charles's coronation. Metropolitan Police said officers detained the suspect around 7 a.m. after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw what is suspected to be shotgun cartridges into the Palace grounds. The cartridges have been recovered and are being taken to a specialist for examination, police said. The suspect is charged with suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. The Palace was cordoned off after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists attended and carried out a "controlled explosion" as a precaution, police said, without elaborating.