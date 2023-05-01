Buffalo Bills Give Update on Safety Damar Hamlin After On-Field Collapse | 4 Jan 2023 | Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after he was hit during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals before he collapsed on the field, the Bills confirmed Tuesday morning. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the team wrote. The incident took place during the first quarter as the Bengals led the game 7–3. After Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin attempted to make the tackle. But Hamlin remained on the ground for several minutes and had to get CPR from medical staff before he was rushed out of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium to the UC Medical Center for treatment. Players from the Bills and Bengals gathered around the player to pray.