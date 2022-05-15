Buffalo Shooter Described Himself as Left-Wing, Trashed Conservatism | 15 May 2022 | Law enforcement officials have provided an update after a gunman shot and killed at least 10 people in an attack on a Buffalo area grocery store. The suspected shooter, who was taken into custody, described his political beliefs as "mild-moderate authoritarian left" in a manifesto reportedly written by him. Leftist politicians and pundits have attempted to pin the shooting on numerous right-leaning figures, including President Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The suspected gunman, an 18-year-old male, reportedly posted his manifesto online prior to carrying out the attack.