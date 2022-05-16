Buffalo Shooter References Ukrainian Azov Battalion Nazi Symbols, Hated Those Opposing US Involvement in Ukraine Conflict | 14 May 2022 | The Buffalo shooter published a manifesto which showed support for the same symbols used by the Nazi Azov Battalion in Ukraine. He also expressed hatred for those against US military involvement in the Ukraine conflict. In other words, he supported the globalist agenda in Ukraine and showed sympathy for Nazi elements in-country. He also expressed hatred for Fox News, which is opposite what mainstream reporting is putting out. "On the political compass I fall in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category..."