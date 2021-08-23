Burial costs covered for Canadians killed by approved vaccines--The department has budgeted $75 million for all claims [Guess the outcome of "death" from the vaccine isn't so rare after all.] | 20 Aug 2021 | Burial costs will now be covered by Ottawa for individuals killed by federally approved vaccines. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the department of health will pick up the tab and says the new program "addresses a longstanding gap in Canada's national immunization programming by providing a timely, no-fault financial support mechanism for all people in Canada, in rare [sic] instances where they are seriously and permanently injured performing a public good, being immunized."