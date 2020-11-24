'Burn That Mask! Burn That Mask!' - Huntington Beach Protesters March in Defiance of California's New Curfew | 22 Nov 2020 | In Huntington Beach, southern California, Protesters took to the streets Saturday night, minutes after California's new curfew went into effect, to speak out against Gov. Gavin Newsom's latest coronavirus curfew. According to CBS Los Angeles, non-essential work and all social gatherings must stop at 2200 hours to 0500 hours. The demonstration billed as "Curfew Breakers" began at 2201 hours, precisely one minute after the new curfew went into effect on the beachside community. The curfew was also imposed on 41 of California's 58 counties to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.