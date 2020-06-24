Burundian President Nkurunziza Dies Suddenly After Expelling WHO for False Pandemic | 16 June 2020 | President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died "following a cardiac arrest". The sudden death comes as a surprise as he had been evaluated recently as being in good overall health. But controversy has emerged in the African country as local pundits have suggested that his death could have been the consequence of poisoning. Less than a month ago, the Burundian government ordered the expulsion of experts from the World Organization of Health (WHO) responsible for 'advising' on the false pandemic COVID-19. The President and his Ministry of Foreign Affairs had declared that the WHO representatives would henceforth be 'persona non grata', that is not welcome on Burundian territory.