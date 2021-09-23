Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: Bush to host fundraiser for Liz Cheney, while Trump backs candidate to replace congresswoman --The event will be co-hosted by longtime Bush adviser Karl Rove | 22 Sept 2021 | Former President [sic] George W. Bush will hold a fundraiser next month for embattled Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, pitting them against former President Trump and his endorsed candidate to unseat her. Trump is waging an aggressive campaign against Cheney, whom he has labeled a party-traitor for reasons including her vote in to impeach him over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Earlier this month, Trump threw his support behind candidate Harriet Hageman to take Cheney's seat. The event is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Dallas and will be co-hosted by longtime Bush political adviser Karl Rove, and former Texas GOP. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson.