Bush, Obama, and Clinton start NGO to fly migrants into communities across the U.S. | 22 April 2023 | American Express Global Business Travel and Welcome.US have reportedly teamed up with former presidents Obama, Clinton, and George W. Bush's nongovernmental organization (NGO) called Miles4Migrants to fly migrants to communities across the U.S. Welcome.US is an NGO that was initially launched to work with Joe Biden's administration to facilitate some of the 85,000 [unvetted] Afghans who came into the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 after the debacle created when the U.S. evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Breitbart. Welcome.US is also linked to leftist billionaire [deep-state dirt-bag] George Soros's Open Society Foundation through some of his board members sitting on their "National Welcome Council." ...According to Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-WI) comments in a hearing earlier this week, roughly five million illegal immigrants have entered the United States since Joe Biden took office [literally, *took* office] in 2021.