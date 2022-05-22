Butcher Treats Every Stray Dog and Cat to Tasty Meat Scraps at His Store | 21 May 2022 | A butcher in Turkey with an indiscriminate love for dogs and cats has a policy at his store: he offers meat scraps to every stray animal that comes to his doorstep, and he has gained a loyal following for his kindness. Ikram Korkmazer, 51, grew up in the Turgutlu district of Turkey's Manisa province and started working at a butcher’s shop in 1981. He now has 41 years of experience in the business. Ikram's store, Yeşim Meat Gallery, is named after the first stray animal he ever fed from his counter, a street cat he named Yeşim. (Video)