Butler County Elections Director Says Postal Service Lost Unknown Number of Mail-In Ballots --As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters are no longer able to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot. | 28 Oct 2020 | The Butler County Bureau of Elections director says an unknown number of mail-in ballots were lost by the postal service. "At first we thought that maybe it just was a delay in the postal system," Leslie Osche, chair of the Butler County commissioners, told KDKA. "And that could still be the case. But nonetheless, when we realized that, we changed our strategy and now have begun to tell folks that if they haven’t received a ballot, they still have multiple options." Many people who applied for ballots have told KDKA that they have not arrived. Federal postal investigators are now looking into what happened. In the meantime, the Butler County Bureau of Elections director is urging those voters to go to the Bureau of Elections or fill out a provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day.