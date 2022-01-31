(Satire) Buttigieg Celebrates Death of Racist Pittsburgh Bridge | 28 Jan 2022 | (Pittsburgh, PA) Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, injuring ten people. Luckily no one was killed, although the bridge itself died violently. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived at the scene hours later where he cracked open a bottle of champagne and laughed boisterously at the destruction of the racist bridge. "This is a great day for civil rights!" cheered Buttigieg, who just last year claimed America's highways were racist.