Byron Donalds sets House floor abuzz by switching vote from McCarthy to Jordan --McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes to become speaker | 3 Jan 2023 | Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla., set the House abuzz on Tuesday when he switched his vote for House speaker from embattled Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio – as McCarthy struggles to meet the threshold to gain the gavel. Donalds had supported McCarthy for the first two votes, which both resulted in no candidate reaching the necessary 218 votes after 19 Republicans defected -- the first time in nearly a century that additional votes were needed for a majority's nominee. Some rebel Republicans had cast votes for Reps.-elect Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Jordan, Jim Banks, Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Donalds himself in the first round. Jordan secured all non-McCarthy GOP votes in the second and third rounds. Democrats, meanwhile, have remained united around Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.