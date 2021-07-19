BYU Hawaii refuses to grant student exemption from vaccine that could paralyze her | 19 July 2021 | Brigham Young University Hawaii has refused to grant a medical exemption to incoming freshman Olivia Sandor despite her having a condition that makes receiving a COVID vaccine potentially dangerous. Sandor wrote on Instagram on July 13 that she developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome in 2019 as a side-effect of a vaccination, though she did not say what vaccine she received. On July 13, the FDA said that people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have "an observed increased risk," of developing GBS. But, despite the fact that her doctors and the CDC have said that vaccines could lead to her being paralyzed again or lead to death, the Mormon university denied her exemption. University officials have not mandated the vaccine for employees.