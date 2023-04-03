CA to end mask requirement, vaccine mandate for health care workers | 4 March 2023 | California's COVID masking rules are changing, according to new information from the state's department of public health. Starting April 3, masks will no longer be required in indoor high-risk and health care settings. Those areas include health care, long-term care, and correctional facilities as well as homeless, emergency and warming and cooling centers... Also changing on April 3, the state will no longer require health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.