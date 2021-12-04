CA podcaster gets visit from police after 'lightly' criticizing AOC on Twitter | 12 April 2021 | A left-wing, anti-war activist says he was left "shaken" after two police officers came to his apartment in California last week, accusing him of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. Ryan Wentz, who goes by the Twitter handle @queeralamode, said the plainclothes California Highway Patrol officers came to his door Thursday, after he posted video of some vague remarks made by Ocasio-Cortez on Israel and Palestine and criticized her comments as "incredibly underwhelming." "I lightly criticized @AOC for a disappointing answer in response to a question about Palestine/Israel," Wentz tweeted. As a result, he said, police arrived at his address.