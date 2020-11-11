Cal Cunningham Concedes North Carolina Senate Race to Sen. Thom Tillis | 10 Nov 2020 | Democrat United States Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has conceded the race to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), they both announced on Tuesday. Cunningham, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and military lawyer who was caught late in his campaign having at least one extramarital affair, said in a statement: "I just called Senator Tillis to congratulate him on winning re-election to a second term in the U.S. Senate and wished him and his family the best in their continued service in the months and years ahead."