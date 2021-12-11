Calaveras Unified School District board votes to not 'support, enforce or comply' with vaccine mandate The vote was 5-0. | 12 Nov 2021 | (Sacramento, CA) The Calaveras Unified School District announced Wednesday it will not be adhering to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a 5-0 vote, the CUSD Board of Trustees decided to "not 'support, enforce or comply with'" the mandate. The decision came during a Tuesday meeting and applies to both students and staff. According to CUSD, they will discuss and possibly make a decision on mask mandates and testing protocols at a later meeting on Nov. 23.