Calgary pastor, brother avoid jail time, fined $33K for violating health orders | 13 Oct 2021 | An outspoken Calgary pastor and his brother, who is seeking to become a Calgary councillor, have been fined, placed under probation and ordered to include disclaimers when expressing their views regarding public health orders. Sarah Miller, the lawyer representing pastor Artur Pawlowski, confirms to CTV News that her client was fined $23,000 and placed on 18 months' probation after being convicted of contempt for violating Alberta's COVID-19-related rules. Miller says Dawid Pawlowski, who is running for Ward 11 councillor, was fined $10,000 and placed on 12 months' probation. As part of the condition of their probation, the brothers are required to obey public health orders, stay within Alberta unless receiving approval to leave the province, express to their followers that their views are contrary to the current health orders and acknowledge that their views are not aligned with the views of health experts. Their sentences also require that they pay the legal costs Alberta Health Services accrued, which are estimated to exceed $20,000.