Calif. Bill Would Allow Children 12 and Older to Be Vaccinated Without Parental Consent or Knowledge | 20 Jan 2022 | California Senate Bill 866, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would permit children 12 and older to be vaccinated, including against COVID-19, without a parent's consent or knowledge. The bill is the first to be proposed this year by a group of Democratic lawmakers that has pledged to strengthen vaccination laws and target mis information amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccine consent laws vary across the country, with Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia allowing children 11 and older to be inoculated without parental approval. If SB 866 is passed by the Legislature and signed by Newsom, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.