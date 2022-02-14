Calif. school mask rules to remain in effect after mandate expires [Sick freaks that they are. Too bad kids in California don't have the same privileges as the celebrities who went to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday.] | 14 Feb 2022 | California Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday that although the indoor mask mandate will be lifted for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, it will remain in effect for schoolchildren. After Feb. 15, unvaccinated people still will be required to be masked indoors, and everyone - vaccinated or not - will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas like public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, officials said.