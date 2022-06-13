California Animal Shelter Won't Let Second Amendment Supporters Adopt Dogs, Vows to Sue People If They Lie About Their Beliefs | 13 June 2022 | A California-based pet shop/shelter hybrid will no longer place animals with people who support the Second Amendment. Kim Sill, the owner of Shelter Hope Pet Shop in Thousand Oaks, said that they will find out if you lie to them about your views on guns -- then sue you for fraud. "We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment [sic] gives them the right to buy assault weapons," Sill wrote [a grammatical and syntactic nightmare] on the shop's website. "If your beliefs are not in line with ours, we will not adopt a pet to you." Sill added, "If you lie about being a NRA supporter, make no mistake, we will sue you for fraud."