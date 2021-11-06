California appeals ruling overturning state's ban on assault weapons | 10 June 20201 | This morning, the state of California officially appealed last week's ruling by a federal judge that overturned the state's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the decision in San Francisco, alongside Governor Newsom, health officials, local leaders and gun control advocates. Bonta blasted the ruling by Judge Roger Benitez and his rationale for overturning the ban, first enacted in 1989, and updated in 1999.