California bans the sale of gas-powered vehicles | 24 Aug 2022 | In a frantic effort to reach net zero emissions, California just announced a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles within the state beginning in 2035. "The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. As reported by the New York Times, leading up to the ban, the state has further set aggressive targets at phasing out gas-powered vehicles. To this end, California has set interim targets to have 35% of all vehicles be emissions-free by 2026 and that 68% of all vehicles should be emissions-free by 2030.