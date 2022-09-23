Just in time for UN Agenda 2030: California bans sale of natural gas heaters by 2030 | 23 Sept 2022 | The California Air Resources Board voted to end the sale of gas furnaces and gas water heaters by the year 2030. he major announcement falls on the heels of California also ending the sale of gas power cars by the year 2035. The two steps are the most aggressive climate actions ever taken by a state in the U.S. "Together furnaces and water heaters typically that run on gas account for 90% of gas use in the average California household. So just eliminating these two sources of pollution is going to be a big win for our air quality and our health as well as for addressing climate change," said Leah Louis Prescott, an environmental advocate. California has been leading the country in the push to end the use of fossil fuels, and the latest move to electrification is signaling a sea change in ending the use of natural gas.