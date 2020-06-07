California bans singing in places of worship over COVID-19 concerns --Gov. Gavin Newsom tightens restrictions. | 06 July 2020 | While you can still attend in-person church services in California, you can't sing. The state, to try to curb the spread of coronavirus cases, has temporarily banned singing and chanting in places of worship. "Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming," the state's Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday...Among the existing protocols, all houses of worship are required limit their attendance to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, the order says.